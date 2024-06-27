Kim Kardashian "can't imagine" ever moving house again.

The 43-year-old beauty and her now-former husband Kanye West bought their estate in Hidden Hills, California, back in 2014 and the property is already the site of so many happy memories with her four children, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm, so she doesn't think she'll ever want to leave it behind.

She told People magazine: “The best memories I have growing up are in our family home, and I always want to create those memories and safe space for my kids. So, I can't ever imagine moving.

“We’ve created such beautiful memories here already."

The minimalistic decor of the abode "took a few years" to bring together but now it is a true haven of peace for Kim.

She said:

“My home provides a much-needed sanctuary of calm.

“When I step inside after a busy day, it creates a sense of peace that allows me to truly be present with my kids. After all, at the end of the day, that's what matters most.”

The Skims founder may have adopted for white tones and muted shades in the communal spaces of the house, but it's a "different story" when it comes to her children's bedrooms.

She said: “The kids' rooms are a different story – I let them each design their own rooms – they can go wild with whatever colours they want."

The 'Kardashians' star will always have fond memories of her own childhood home in Beverly Hills, where she lived with parents Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, and siblings Kourtney, Khloe and Rob.

She said: “All our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are."