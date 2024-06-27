Sharon Osbourne has apologised after pulling out of a public appearance next month because husband Ozzy is "unable to travel".

The couple had been booked to appear at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix, Arizona, alongside their children Jack and Kelly, but fans have been left disappointed as most of the family will no longer be in attendance because of the 'Paranoid' hitmaker's ongoing health issues.

Sharon said in a video message shared to Instagram: “Regretfully, the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time.

"However, Jack will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes. Everybody who bought the Osbourne package will, of course, get full refunds."

Sharon went on to thank fans for their support and apologised for letting people down with the decision.

She added: “We would like to thank you all for your constant support. It means so much to him, you have no idea. And all I can do is apologise that we won’t be there and I’m apologising for people we’ve let down from my heart. So God bless you all. Thank you so much.”

Attendees had been given the opportunity to pay a fee to get a photo with Ozzy himself, or a special Ultimate Sin Package', which, for $666 allowed two people to have a picture with all four members of the family.

Earlier this year, Sharon confirmed Ozzy, 75, won't tour again but is keen to "say goodbye" to his fans with a few one-off performances.

Speaking at her live show at London's The Fortune Theatre, she said: "He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye.'

"His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy."

Sharon also dropped a huge hint that Ozzy - who has been unable to perform live in recent months due to a string of health issues, including Parkinson's disease and problems with his spine - will play the two gigs in Aston, Birmingham, at Villa Park, the home of Premier League giants Aston Villa.

She said: "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from."