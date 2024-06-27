Selena Gomez fulfilled a "dream" by working with Meryl Streep.

The 31-year-old actress starred alongside Meryl, 75, in season three of 'Only Murders in the Building' and Selena has admitted that she relished the experience of working with the award-winning actress.

The brunette beauty - who plays Mabel Mora on the hit TV show - said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "Meryl was a dream, truly a dream ... I mean, as an actress, you can only dream to work with someone as great as her.

"But she would just dally around as if she was just part of our family. She would sing songs barefoot and talk to everyone. That was elegant - to me, that was true class."

Paul Rudd also starred in season three of the show, and Selena admitted to having had a crush on her former co-star.

The actress shared: "First off, 'Clueless'? Hello! And then, 'Friends' and you know, everything else..."

Meanwhile, Eva Longoria stars in season four of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 49-year-old actress recently admitted that she had an amazing time while working with Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short on the upcoming season of the show.

Speaking about her co-stars, Eva told E! News: "Oh my god, Selena and I had so much fun."

Details about Eva's on-screen role have remained a closely-guarded secret. However, the actress acknowledged that she'll play a "really funny" character and that she loved working with Steve and Martin, describing them as "comedy giants".

She said: "My role is really funny. So we just laugh ... and to be with Marty and Steve is like ... I grew up with them and so, these comedy giants, I'm just like, 'Oh my god, this is amazing!'"