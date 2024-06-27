Zac Efron felt "very nervous" when he first worked with Nicole Kidman.

The 36-year-old actor starred alongside Nicole, 57, in 'The Paperboy' back in 2012, and Zac has admitted to feeling anxious about working with his award-winning co-star.

Zac - who has reunited with Nicole to make 'A Family Affair' - told PEOPLE: "We had so much fun doing that, but it was crazy."

The Hollywood star has fond memories of working with Nicole and he jumped at the opportunity to reunite with her for the new rom-com.

Zac said: "I’m still so enamoured with Nicole.

"There’s a part of me that pinches myself when I realise who I’m working with a lot. I think that was more pronounced during 'The Paperboy' because I was a lot younger. I was very nervous back then."

Nicole feels they've both benefited from the experience of working together before.

The Oscar-winning star shared: "It's really helpful when you're doing this sort of work together that you've already got a history together, because it's easy. You're not working to create a history. So I'm not like, ‘Can I touch you?’ I feel incredibly trusting of Zac."

Nicole plays Zac's on-screen love interest in the new movie, and the actress considers the script to be a breath of fresh air.

She said: "We’ve had it from way back with older men and younger women, that’s just always been the norm - it’s okay, it’s completely acceptable. The problem is we’ve not had the equivalent from all different viewpoints, with women telling the stories. And we need game men.

"[Zac] came in and makes the film because he was like, 'I’m here to have fun, to play, and to very much be a part of this and be there for you.'"