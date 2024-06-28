England star Phil Foden and his partner Rebecca Cook have welcomed their third child into the world.

The 24-year-old footballer has been playing for the Three Lions in the current European Championship in Germany this summer, but he jetted home to the UK on Wednesday (26.06.24) to be with Rebecca, and she has now given birth.

On Thursday (27.06.24), Manchester City star Phil - who also has Ronnie, five, and two-year-old True with Rebecca - is said to have headed back to Germany to join up with the England team again for the remainder of the tournament, after he left the camp over what the Football Association described as a "pressing family matter".

After starting all three of England's group games so far, Foden will likely be involved in the Three Lions' Round of 16 fixture against Slovakia on Sunday (30.06.24) in Gelsenkirchen.

The couple confirmed in April that they were expecting a baby boy, after throwing a lavish baby shower.

They put on a blue-themed bash, which also featured a blue chocolate fountain and hundreds of blue and white balloons.

Cheshire's Go PR and events organised the baby shower for the pair, and wrote on their Instagram account at the time: "A huge thank you to Becca @officialronniefoden_ for trusting us with this special occasion. Such an amazing day we were so excited to be a part of (sic)"

The couple - who are childhood sweethearts after meeting at school - replied via their son Ronnie's Instagram account, writing: "Beautiful work as always, Thankyou"

The youngster has four million followers on the social media site.