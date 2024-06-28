Austin Butler auditioned for 'The Hunger Games' - but he didn't even receive a call back.

The 'Elvis' actor tried out for the role of Peeta Mellark in the 2012 dystopian action movie, but he lost out to Josh Hutcherson.

He told BuzzFeed: "I auditioned for 'The Hunger Games' and I didn’t get it at all.

"I don’t even think I got a call back, what’s the character, Peeta? Josh Hutcherson got that, he’s great.

Butler’s 'The Bikeriders' co-star Jodie Comer also admitted she once missed out on a huge film franchise, when she auditioned for 'Mamma Mia!' around the same time she was trying out for spy thriller TV series 'Killing Eve', which went on to catapult her into the limelight.

Comer said: "I auditioned for ‘Mamma Mia!’ That was a time, that was also when I was auditioning for ‘Killing Eve’ as well."

However, Butler and Comer both managed to land lead roles in crime drama movie 'The Bikeriders' as husband and wife Benny and Kathy Cross.

The movie - directed and written by Jeff Nichols - tells the story of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by Tom Hardy's character Johnny, but as the club begins to spiral out of control Benny is forced to choose between his loyalty to it, or Kathy.

Comer recently admitted she found it hard mastering a Chicago accent for the motion picture, which is based on a photo-book of the same name by Danny Lyon.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would say that Kathy's accent is probably the hardest one that I've done. I was given 30 minutes with the real Kathy being interviewed by Danny Lyon, and I was so struck by how singular and unique her dialect and cadence was.

"So I started working with a dialect coach, Victoria (Hanlin), and she told me, 'All the vowel sounds are a contradiction. This is something that is entirely her own.'

"And I said, 'I want to get as close to the audio as I possibly can.' "