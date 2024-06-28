'The Sims 4' is adding an online dating app.

The arrival of the Lovestruck expansion on July 25 will see players introduced to the Cupid’s Corner app, just like Tinder.

Sims can choose their Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs, with each suitor marked as either wholesome, steamy, strained, or unpredictable.

There will also be more control over physical and emotional responses.

Lovestruck will also bring an adult costume box, plus the new aspiration, Paragon Partner and Romantic Explorer.

One to look out for, however, is death by heartbreak - if youre Sim has too many breakups, they could die from a broken heart.

If this is the case, there is the opportunity to have therapy.

There will also be a whole new world to explore, Ciudad Enamorada, which boasts a nightclub, gym and bar.

The DLC is available to pre-order for the price of $39.99.

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts is making the next 'Sims' game "free to play".

The developer of the life simulation video game franchise has revealed that the new game, which currently has a codename of 'Project Rene', will be free to download and enjoy.

During the 'Behind The Sims' stream, EA said: “When Project Rene is ready and fully open to players, you will be able to join, play and explore it without a subscription, core game purchase or energy mechanics.

“We want playing to be super easy for you to invite or join friends and experience new features, stories and challenges.”

However, it won't have all the bells and whistles of its predecessor to begin with.

EA said: “Beyond regular updates to the core game, we will sell content and packs, but we plan to change this up a bit.

“For example, basic weather may be added to the core game for free, for everybody.”

Support will continue for 'The Sims 4'.

It was previously revealed that the new 'Sims' game has some "really cool things" to do with other players.

Director Grant Rodiek reassured gamers that they can still opt to have a solo experience but suggested those who want to have a totally new experience give multiplayer a go.

He revealed in a 'Behind The Sims' video last year: “Project Rene can be both [single-player and multiplayer].

“We know that our players want to have that intimate personal experience where they’re exploring stories and ideas in single-player, but there are also really cool things you could do with others, where you could share and create with your friends – the people that you want [to play with].”

However, Rodiek insisted "Project Rene is not an MMO."

He explained: “It is not this public shared space where everything you do is always with other people.

“You could play on your own, on your terms, and then again when you want, you can invite others to come and play with you. That’s the structure that we’re pursuing and we think that’s really cool and perfect for The Sims.”

The game - which was first announced in October, when Maxis made 'The Sims 4' free-to-play - is yet to get a release date.