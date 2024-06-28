Nicole Scherzinger is planning to "make time" to have a baby with her fiance Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 45, admits she longs to become a mother but she's had to prioritise her work after being offered a starring role in hit Broadway musical 'Sunset Boulevard' but she's adamant the time is coming for her to start a family because "the clock is ticking".

She told The Times newspaper: "Oh my gosh, I would love to [have a baby]. I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking.

"I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children."

When asked if her mum is pushing her to get on with starting a family, she replied: "No, because my mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do. She is a faithful woman and she just knows, everything in God’s timing."

Nicole has been dating former rugby player Thom since 2020 and they got engaged last year, but the singer has confessed she's yet to start planning the wedding.

When asked about a wedding date, Nicole suggests it will be in the next couple of years once her stage commitments are done.

She added her relationship with Thom works because he's so organised and tidy. Nicole added: "It’s nice, because he likes a system - he’s extremely organised and he’s extremely on time, which is the opposite of me, so he makes me so much better in that way.

"I don’t know if all rugby players are like this but he’s the cleanest. He’s OCD like me and I just love it. It’s great."

Thom previously declared proposing to Nicole was the “best day” of his life and he “can’t wait” to get married and start a family with the singer.

He told Men’s Health magazine: “I’m looking to get married soon. I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can’t wait for."