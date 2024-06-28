Bethenny Frankel: I'm happy being alone

Published
2024/06/28 23:00 (BST)

Bethenny Frankel is "perfectly happy being alone".

The 53-year-old TV star has revealed that her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn, isn't "boy crazy or desperate" - and Bethenny sees some strong similarities between herself and her daughter.

She told Us Weekly: "I like that she’s not boy crazy or desperate.

"But she sees that in me. I’m perfectly happy being alone - I’m an only child, and so is she - and that’s an important thing to learn. She’s doing great, honestly. She’s a good kid."

Bethenny experienced a difficult childhood - but motherhood is something that's come "naturally" to her.

She said: "We can say I’m breaking the chain and it’s because of the [upbringing] I had, but I don’t ask for advice on parenting. I had my daughter, clicked in, connected and felt like I knew where I was supposed to be. I’m confident and secure in it, the way that I am in business."

Bryn has already developed a sizeable following on social media, and Bethenny feels very proud of what she's managed to accomplish so far.

The TV star - who was married to Jason Hoppy between 2010 and 2021 - shared: "She’s artistic and creative. She does [beauty] reviews [on social media], but she doesn’t want my help which is really nice.

"She has her own following, and people engage. She knows she’s building a small community, and she’s expressing herself creatively. She’s got a good balance with that too."

By contrast, Bethenny previously acknowledged that raising a teenager isn't easy.

She explained: "We’re right ‘be-tween’ childhood and adulthood, where they think they know everything, but your job is to protect them from the world and themselves. I love parenting!"

© BANG Media International

bethennyfrankel

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended