Bethenny Frankel is "perfectly happy being alone".

The 53-year-old TV star has revealed that her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn, isn't "boy crazy or desperate" - and Bethenny sees some strong similarities between herself and her daughter.

She told Us Weekly: "I like that she’s not boy crazy or desperate.

"But she sees that in me. I’m perfectly happy being alone - I’m an only child, and so is she - and that’s an important thing to learn. She’s doing great, honestly. She’s a good kid."

Bethenny experienced a difficult childhood - but motherhood is something that's come "naturally" to her.

She said: "We can say I’m breaking the chain and it’s because of the [upbringing] I had, but I don’t ask for advice on parenting. I had my daughter, clicked in, connected and felt like I knew where I was supposed to be. I’m confident and secure in it, the way that I am in business."

Bryn has already developed a sizeable following on social media, and Bethenny feels very proud of what she's managed to accomplish so far.

The TV star - who was married to Jason Hoppy between 2010 and 2021 - shared: "She’s artistic and creative. She does [beauty] reviews [on social media], but she doesn’t want my help which is really nice.

"She has her own following, and people engage. She knows she’s building a small community, and she’s expressing herself creatively. She’s got a good balance with that too."

By contrast, Bethenny previously acknowledged that raising a teenager isn't easy.

She explained: "We’re right ‘be-tween’ childhood and adulthood, where they think they know everything, but your job is to protect them from the world and themselves. I love parenting!"