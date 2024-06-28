Rachel Leviss feels "ready to date".

The 29-year-old beauty is currently single, but Rachel has revealed that she's "open" to dating and finding love.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who previously had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval - said on her 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm looking for someone who is safe and reliable and emotionally mature, emotionally stable, and someone who's gonna treat me right."

Despite this, Rachel insisted she won't rush into anything.

She explained: "I definitely wouldn't sleep with someone on the third date, especially because I already have a reputation. [I] don't need people making assumptions about me being easy."

What's more, Rachel acknowledged that she was following her heart rather than her head during her affair with Tom.

The TV star shared: "With Tom, it was like it was a secret relationship that I was thinking with my heart and not logically."

Tom split from Ariana Madix after news of their affair became public, and Rachel subsequently took to social media to issue a public apology.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Rachel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"