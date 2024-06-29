Usher makes a concerted effort to "slow down" on Wednesdays.

The 45-year-old singer has explained how his late grandmother has influenced his approach to his own health and wellbeing.

Speaking to 'Extra', Usher shared: "Sometimes I fast and I have other juices … but for the most part, it’s about fasting and not consuming on that day.

"It’s not religious as much as it’s a practice that me and my grandmother, who is no longer here, shared and her prayer group is really part of the reason I decided to keep doing it.

"That day now has been reserved to be able to connect to something, to slow down."

Usher also revealed that he feels proud of Atlanta roots.

The award-winning music star said: "It’s been a city of dreams and those dreams become reality … I’m very happy to be a representative of it and also to be able to take what I created in Atlanta and bring it to the rest of the world."

Earlier this year, Usher revealed that he doesn't eat on Wednesdays.

The chart-topping singer told WSJ. Magazine: "I fast, not for religious purposes, but it's something my grandmother practised.

"I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11pm the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water."

Usher is similarly particular about his exercise routines, too.

The 'U Remind Me' hitmaker - who performed the Super Bowl half-time show earlier this year - explained: "I don't like to eat breakfast before I've worked out or done something physical, taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body's natural heat levels. Then I eat."