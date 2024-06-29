Dua Lipa was "so relaxed" ahead of her Glastonbury performance.

The 28-year-old pop star was spotted with her parents and her boyfriend Callum Turner at the country house hotel The Pig in Bath, south-west England, prior to performing at the world-famous festival on Friday night (28.06.24), and Dua appeared to be be very relaxed before one of the biggest performances of her career.

An eyewitness told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua was so relaxed - you wouldn’t know she was about to put on the show of her career at Glasto.

"She sat with her parents, with Lennon Gallagher and Yungblud at a table nearby.

"Her boyfriend Callum Turner couldn’t stop grinning. It was clear he was so proud of Dua.

"She chose to steer clear of the booze."

Dua's set featured some of her best-known hits, such as 'Training Season', 'One Kiss', 'Houdini' and 'Illusion', and she admitted that performing at Glastonbury was a "massive dream come true" for her.

The award-winning star told the crowd at Worthy Farm: "Wow, Glastonbury!

"It's a lot to take in. Can we put the house lights on? I want to see everybody ... Oh man, this is a massive, massive dream come true for me."

What's more, Dua revealed that headlining Glastonbury was a goal that she set herself many years ago.

The London-born star also hinted that she was looking forward to partying over the weekend, following her headline performance.

Dua shared: "When I wrote it down I was very specific. I said I wanted to headline the Pyramid Stage on a Friday ... because then I knew I could party for the next two days in the best place on Earth!"