Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant.

The 34-year-old author already has daughters Lyla, three, and two-year-old Eloise with husband Chris Pratt - who is also dad to 11-year-old Jack from his marriage to Anna Faris - and now the couple have another baby on the way, People magazine reports.

Sources also confirmed the news to TMZ, though it is unknown if Katherine is expecting a baby boy or a girl, or when she is due to give birth.

On Friday (28.06.24) morning, Katherine had shared some photos of a family outing, but she only appeared in the first picture and had her back to the camera, so no bump was visible.

She captioned the Instagram post: "Things that make me happy: A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit [smiley face and heart emojis] (sic) "

Katherine previously spoke of how she is happy to ask for help when it comes to juggling raising her family with her writing work and hosting her 'BDA Baby' Instagram Live series.

Speaking at DSW's 'Best Foot Forward' panel event in honour of Women's History Month in March 2023, she said: "I'm a big believer [in asking for help] — I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, 'I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all on my own,' blah-blah and I'm like, 'I don't want to do it all on my own.'

"I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, 'I can't make this today. My kid's sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.'

"So I think being able to be open about the fact that you don't have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that.

"That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you're balancing multiple roles, is saying, 'I need help today,' and that's okay."