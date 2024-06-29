Denis Villeneuve's next "event film" will be released on 18 December, 2026.

The 56-year-old director hasn't shared any details about his next project, but Warner Bros. have announced it will be getting a festive release and it hails from Legendary Entertainment, the home of his 'Dune' movies.

Denis previously stated the third instalment of the saga wasn't likely to be his next film and he is known to have a nuclear war movie set up at Legendary, but sources told the Hollywood Reporter he may have had a change of heart.

Warner Bros.' announcement also included the release of an untitled movie in Legendary's MonsterVerse series will hit cinemas on 26 March, 2027, taking the place of a project from Locksmith Animation that has now been removed from the studio's calendar.

Earlier this month, Denis admitted he was "disappointed" that 'Dune: Part Two' remains the highest-grossing film of 2024, three months on from its release.

Speaking after receiving the Academy Icon Award at the Canadian Screen Awards, he said: "I think we need movies that are theatrical experiences, that will fully embrace the power of the theatre, and I'm not just talking about 'Dune 2'. Of course I'm talking about many movies.

"A movie like 'Civil War', for instance, is a strong example of a movie that absolutely used the power of the theatre. I was lucky that 'Part 2' did reach the audience, I wish it would happen more often, honestly.

"I'm disappointed to still be number one... I hope soon that there will be other successes at the box office. I hope, sooner or later, that this summer box office will be much better."

The 'Sicario' director used his speech to urge Canada to protect the film industry at a time when "culture" is more important than ever.

He said: "We must never take things for granted. Canada must keep encouraging its artists in times when even the notion of truth is challenged.

"Culture is more than ever fundamental for the health of our democracy, and cinema being the most powerful art form ever created. I know I'm biased, I'm sorry.

"And we must take care of our film industry. Make it grow and make it flourish. We will all benefit from it."