Alexandra Burke can't remember her life before she had kids.

The 35-year-old singer - who has two young children with her footballer partner Darren Randolph - has achieved a great deal in her professional life since competing on 'The X Factor' 16 years ago but she admitted it all pales in comparison to her achievement of building her own family with Darren.

She told heat magazine: "Since having children, I'm enjoying everything 10 times more. I enjoy family time with the kids and Darren. I can't remember my life without them - it's unbelievable. I feel very lucky to have given birth to two amazing, beautiful human beings."

She also shared how happy she is with Darren but kept tight-lipped on whether they plan to tie the knot.

She said: "I'm so happy - he's a beautiful human being. You'll have to ask him about [marriage]. I don't want to speak on his behalf, so who knows?"

Alexandra also revealed that becoming a mother had made her re-evaluate her life.

She explained: "I don't spend my time in life worrying, ever. I think it's important to embrace each day when present. Becoming a mum has made me more aware of enjoying each moment and being present. I've achieved so much which I'm really grateful for.

"I'm still counting my lucky stars and pinching myself."