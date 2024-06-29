Kiefer Sutherland believes his dad's success "helped" him in his own acting career.

The 57-year-old star is the son of actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, and Kiefer has acknowledged the role that his late father played in his success.

Kiefer told The Times newspaper: "Me and my dad really got to know each other after I left home at 15.

"My parents split when I was three and my mum, sister and I moved to Canada, so I didn’t live with my dad. I would see him at Christmas and for a couple of weeks in the summer. I certainly did see him, but it was really relegated to around holidays.

"I have to believe that having the same surname as my dad has helped me at times. There must have been moments where people who were friendly with my dad leant towards helping me.

"But I know of two specific instances where someone was not friendly with my dad and I sat in the office for four hours and never got the meeting."

Donald passed away on June 20, aged 88, after a long illness, and Kiefer subsequently announced the news to the world, hailing his dad as "one of the most important actors in the history of film".

Alongside a throwback photograph of his dad, Kiefer said on X: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."