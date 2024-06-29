Emma Roberts trained with NASA for her latest film role.

The 33-year-old actress plays Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson in the new rom-com 'Space Cadet', and Emma has admitted to loving working with NASA experts before shooting the movie.

She told Us Weekly: "I loved going in like the anti-gravity spinny thing. I don’t know what it’s called.

"My character had to be bummed out in that scene and I couldn’t stop laughing."

By contrast, Desi Lydic, Emma's co-star, was less enthusiastic about her NASA experience.

She shared: "It terrifies me. I don’t like being in elevators. I don’t like roller coasters. I’m not a thrill-seeking person.

"I have so much admiration for anyone who would want to do that and especially the women who are entering into this field because it’s such a male-dominated space."

Meanwhile, Emma recently revealed that she loved working with Kim Kardashian on 'American Horror Story'.

The 43-year-old beauty joined the cast of the anthology horror series for season 12 of the show, and Emma relished the experience of working with her showbiz pal.

She said on the 'Table for Two' podcast: "She is one of the most prepared actors I’ve worked with.

"I mean, I’ve come to work sometimes and people - that I won’t name, but you know who - they don’t know their lines at all, which, whatever, it’s fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line."

Emma noted that Kim displayed an impressive level of self-confidence on set.

The actress said: "She also will just look you in the eye and do it. To be that open and vulnerable - and I get embarrassed sometimes and I’ve been acting for 20 years - she’s super professional, confident."