Emilia Clarke has "a lot more acting" left in her before she switches her focus to directing.

The 37-year-old star is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', and Emilia has confirmed that she plans to keep acting for many more years.

Asked when she plans to step behind the camera, Emilia told PEOPLE: "Oh my goodness, down the road, for sure. It's something I would love.

"I mean, my favourite thing is to help people put themselves on tape, for auditions. I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' I love it. I absolutely love it.

"Right now, though, I feel like I have a lot more acting first left in me."

Emilia feels like directing is a much bigger commitment.

However, she still plans to try to her hand at directing later in her career.

Emilia said: "The thing about being a director is you need to take out two years of your life to just solely do that one thing. And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I'd kind of want to be acting more than I'd wanted to be directing right now.' But I would love for that to be where my career ends up. That'd be amazing."

Meanwhile, Emilia recently admitted that she "still can't" watch 'House of the Dragon', the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off show.

The London-born actress - who starred on 'Game of Thrones' between 2011 and 2019 - told PEOPLE: "I still can't [watch the show]. I just don't know what it is."

Emilia has very fond memories of her time on the HBO series, and because of that, the actress feels it would be "odd" to watch the spin-off show.

She shared: "I feel so content and happy with what my experience was, that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd, I think."