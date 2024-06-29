Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are determined to set a good example for their children.

The celebrity duo - who have daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine - are keen to ensure their kids eat healthily and learn from the example of their parents.

Dax, 49 - who has a degree in anthropology - told E! News: "Anthropologically speaking, we crave sugar because it was so scarce throughout history and because nothing that's ever been poisonous has tasted really sweet.

"But the reality is, it doesn't make us feel good. So we talk about a lot about the outcome. And that's also where movement steps into the picture. We talk a lot about, if you're feeling sluggish, maybe it's because you haven't moved your body today."

Despite this, Kristen and Dax don't want to put too much pressure on their children.

The 43-year-old actress explained: "Allowing my kids to see that it's something adults struggle with, and that we have to fight the need for wanting ice cream all the time, it makes them feel like we're all on the same team."

Kristen previously admitted that she relishes the challenges of motherhood.

The Hollywood star also revealed that she often encounters "ridiculous" things in her family life.

The blonde beauty told 'TODAY': "Every day is something comical.

"Every day when you’re raising kids, you feel like you could cry or crack up and just scream 'This is ridiculous!' because there's so much nonsense, whether it's what they're saying to you or the fact that there's avocado or poop on every surface."

Kristen's experience has also made her more appreciative of her own mom.

She said: "I was very much a rule-follower, yet rejected by instinct every single thing my mom wanted.

"'I'd love you to wear this dress.' 'That's the only dress I don't want to wear today' would be my instinct. And I now feel so apologetic. But seeing some of that in my girls, I realised I have to nurture their desire to be autonomous individuals. But it will be difficult."