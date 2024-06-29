Rachel Leviss found her split from Matthew Dunn to be "hard".

The 29-year-old beauty dated Matthew for a month - but she decided to call time on their romance after he went public with their relationship.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who previously had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval - said on her 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "He told me one thing and his actions were different.

"I asked him not to post on social media because it was too soon in the relationship. We were dating for a month."

Rachel explained that she took the decision to end their relationship after he "updated his Facebook profile picture" to a photo of the former couple.

She added: "I had to end it. It was hard. It was sad because we had a good connection, good conversation and he was emotionally stable and emotionally intelligent."

Rachel is best-known for her controversial affair with Tom, which led to his split from Ariana Madix.

Rachel subsequently took to social media to issue a public apology.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Rachel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"