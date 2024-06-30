Ryan Coogler will produce the upcoming adaptation of 'A Vicious Circle'.

The screenplay for the new movie - based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel series created by ;Terminator Zero; showrunner Mattson Tomlin and artist Lee Bermejo - will be written by Tomlin.

Coogler will produce via his Proximity Media banner, alongside Proximity’s Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler and Boom!’s president of development Stephen Christy.

Meanwhile, Ryan and frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan started filming their top secret new movie project together in April.

The pair - who worked together on films including Coogler's 2013 directorial debut 'Fruitvale Station', 2015 'Rocky' spin-off 'Creed' and 'Black Panther' - have joined forces again on a supernatural thriller involving vampires.

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw confirmed that filming was underway in April by posting a picture of a clapper board from the set, but he redacted the film's title from the post on Instagram.

Deadline.com reports the film is a "supernatural thriller" due for release in March 2025 and also stars Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Comicbookmovie.com reports the film was kept so secret, studio bosses who were interested had to "make the pilgrimage" to the offices of Coogler's agents just to take a look at the script.

The website reports the film will be set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involve "vampires and Southern supernatural traditions" and Jordan may be playing twin brothers, but the details are unconfirmed.

Production is believed to be taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana.