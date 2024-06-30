The family of Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock have paid tribute to him following his shocking death.

The 'Butterfly' hitmaker - whose birth name was Seth Binzer – passed away on June 24, at the age of 49, from an overdose and his family called him a "troubled soul with a heart of gold".

They said in a statement obtained by The Sun newspaper: "To Seth, the world was art, he loved every part of it, from music and fashion to graffiti, skateboarding and his hometown of Los Angeles.

“He loved his three boys more than anything, and his dedication to his music and fans never wavered.

“Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging.

“God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle.

“Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth's larger-than-life presence touched so many.

“Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold.

"He will live on through his 3 sons who were his proudest accomplishments. Halo Gage and Phoenix."

Crazy Town's manager, Howie Hubberman, previously revealed that drugs played a role in Seth's death.

He told PEOPLE: "Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.

"The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet listed a cause of death for the singer, as it is waiting for the return of the toxicology report.

Seth shared Halo with first wife Melissa Clark, Gage with ex Tracy Selor and Phoenix with British model Jasmine Lennard.