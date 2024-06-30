Taylor Swift has watched Simone Biles’ US Olympic Gymnastics Trials routine “so many times”.

The singer, 34, paid tribute to the athlete, 27, after she used Taylor’s ‘Ready for It’ track to soundtrack the start of her floor routine during day two of the 2024 try-outs.

She said on X after a clip of Simone’s full routine was shared by the NBC Olympics and Paralympics: “Watched this so many times and still unready. “She’s ready for it tho (three hand-clapping, gold medal, US flag and red heart emojis.)”

Simone started her routine to Taylor’s tune from her 2017 album ‘Reputation’ while performing a triple-double – which, according to the commentator in the clip is the “hardest tumbling pass in the world”.

The gymnast made history with the move when she became the first woman to do it during the US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019.

Simone also ended her routine with Travis Scott’s ‘Delresto (Echoes)’ track, which features Beyoncé.

Her performance in the event helped her finish in first place during the first half of the women’s qualifying.

Simone has suffered setbacks during the beam event at the Target Center in Minneapolis – but her routines on the floor, the bars and vault helped her finish the first half of the women’s qualifying in first place.

Taylor has been continuing to astound fans during the European leg of her ‘Eras Tour’, and is set to keep playing Dublin, Ireland, this week.

On Saturday (29.06.24), the singer told the audience at the city’s Aviva Stadium her ‘Folklore’ had a strong connection to Ireland.

She added: “Folklore in general, it just belongs in Ireland. How I imagined the album world looking (was like) Ireland.

“Storytelling with lots of different characters – you guys have that on lock, too. “That’s very Irish, the storytelling.”

After Dublin she is due to play Amsterdam, where she is scheduled to perform three shows on Thursday (04.07.24), Friday and Saturday before taking her tour to Germany.