Justin Timberlake mocked his legal woes during his latest concert.

The ‘Cry Me a River’ singer, 43, was pulled over almost two weeks ago in Sag Harbor, New York, and charged with one count of driving while under the influence and two citations for allegedly running a stop sign and failure to stay in lane.

He told the crowd at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (29.06.24): “So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and… no I’m just kidding.”

Justin’s remark was captured in fan footage of his gig shared on X.

‘The Social Network’ singer was on the latest stop of his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ when he alluded to his June 18 DWI arrest.

After the audience erupted in laughter, the ‘SexyBack” singer continued: “Is there anyone here tonight, that it’s your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you’ve been to one, two, three, maybe four of our shows?

“For all of you that it’s your first time tonight – on a serious note – I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love.”

According to an arrest report in Justin’s DWI case, an officer said they saw the performer “fail to keep on the right side of the roadway” and drive through a stop sign.

After a traffic stop, the cop claimed the singer “performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests.”

Page Six was also told he repeatedly refused to take a breathalyser test.

The arrest report also states the singer told authorities: “I had one martini and I followed my friends home.”

Justin’s next court date in the case is 26 July, but he is not required to attend in person.

After his arrest, the singer’s attorney Edward Burke Jr said: “Mr Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake against these allegations.

“He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”