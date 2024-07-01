Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri has got married to chef Ian Hock.

The 39-year-old’s actress mum, 77, and her actor ex-husband Tim Robbins, 65, are said to have been among the 40 guests at her girl’s nuptials in New York’s Hudson Valley on Saturday. (29.06.24)

People magazine said the couple – who are now off to Italy on their honeymoon – had a “French garden party” theme for the ceremony, with Eva telling the publication: “We really wanted to centre our little family unit in all of it, and make it as much about the kids as it was about us.

“We worked with our officiant to craft a ceremony that felt super personal and intimate, and then focused on our second love of life: food! All we really needed was the beautiful atmosphere, our nearest and dearest, and a delicious party.”

Eva got engaged to Ian, 40, in February after two years together.

She showed off her custom 14-carat ring via Instagram at the time, saying: “Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy.

“Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together (red heart and ring emojis.)”

The actress also said Ian proposed in Paris, in front of the Rodin Museum.

She added on her blog the getaway was “surreal” and “such a special way to make that promise to one another”.

Mother-of-three Susan had Eva with her Italian director ex-husband Franco Amurri, 65, and she was previously married to Kyle Martino, 43, from 2011 to 2020.

When the former couple announced their split in November 2019, they were expecting their third childtogether.

Eva’s child Mateo, now four, arrived in March 2020, joining siblings Marlowe, nine, and seven-year-old Major.

Eva and Kyle are said to have kept up amicable co-parenting over the years, even taking trips together with their kids and her new partner Ian.

She said in 2021: “Did I ever think I’d be vacationing with my ex-husband, boyfriend, and all three kiddos? Probably not.

“But I feel SO lucky that we’re in a place where this feels not only doable, but fun too!”

Kyle added his support to Eva and Ian when the couple went public with their romance earlier that same year after they met at the chef’s restaurant, saying on Instagram he felt “happy for her.”