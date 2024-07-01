Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was not dropped by a powerhouse law firm due to pressure from Lady Gaga.

The embattled Bad Boy Records founder, 54, who is facing a string of sexual assault cases, is though to have been dumped at least eight weeks ago by Grubman, Shire, Meiselas and Sacks due to the nature and number of the allegations.

But the firm has now said a report that said their client Gaga, 38, was behind the move is false.

A spokesperson for the company told Page Six: “The decision to part ways with Mr Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do.”

“The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true.”

Along with Gaga, Grubman, Shire, Meiselas and Sacks represent some of the biggest names in entertainment.

On Friday (28.06.24) NewsNation reported the firm dropped Combs due to pressure from the ‘Poker Face’ singer.

The outlet said an insider told them: “Lady Gaga said she was leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose.”

But a source who knows the singer, told Page Six: “That convo never happened.”

Several companies affiliated with Combs have parted ways with the disgraced rapper since he began facing lawsuits.

And the New York Post has revealed Mayor Eric Adams revoked Combs’ key to the city three weeks after CNN leaked a video of him physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 37, in 2016 at a hotel.

He was also forced to step down as chairman and separate from Revolt TV, the media company he cofounded.

Diddy recently scrubbed his Instagram amid mounting allegations against him, including of the apology video he posted saying sorry after the footage of his assault on Cassie emerged.

He has left a bio on his account that tells his 9.9 million followers: “Listen to ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’”, with a link to the Grammy nominated record.