Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award and was honoured with an epic tribute at the BET Awards 2024.

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker was handed his prize by producing duo Baby Face and L.A. Reid, who co-founded the label LaFace Records, which signed Usher when he was a teen.

The R'n'B icon's speech was partially censored as he was overcome with emotion.

He began: "Obviously tonight is a celebration of many things being able to be recognised for this Life Achievement award that's coming.

"I'm really happy to still be a part of the fight, you know what I'm saying."

The 45-year-old singer, who was also crowned Best Male R'n'B Pop Artist went on to pay tribute to all the fathers who are "being generals" and providing their sons with the "motivation" to be "our future Black leaders".

The father-of-four added in his speech: "To fathers tonight at home or in this audience, I would like you to stand up.

"Far too often, we get to this moment on we are able to say to our mothers, ‘Look mom, I made it.' We don't get chance to say enough 'Dad, I did it.'

"So this one is for all the men out there being generals to their sons and motivation for our future Black leaders, young men. Thank you, guys, so much for this honour."

Usher also mentioned his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, insisting he's "turning over a new leaf."

He said: “I’m trying, Tameka."

At one point, he quipped: “This life achievement award, I don’t know, man, is it too early to receive it?

“‘Cause I’m still runnin’ and gunnin’ like I did when I was eight years old.”

For the show-stopping tribute, Childish Gambino, KeKe Palmer, CoCo Jones, Chloe Bailey, Tinashe, Latto, and more took to the stage for a medley of his classics, including

Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis also paid homage to the 'Love In This Club' singer.

Keke Palmer performed 'You Make Me Wanna', much to the delight of screaming Usher, Coco Jones did 'There Goes My Baby', Chloe Bailey wowed with her rendition of 'Good Kisser', and Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet nailed their duet of 'Bad Girl', which Usher did with Beyonce.

Latto ended the tribute by replacing Ludacris’ on his verse on 'Yeah!'.

Rap titan Megan Thee Stallion dazzled when she opened the show with an energetic performance of 'BOA' and 'Where Them Girls At'.

Will Smith, as expected, debuted his new single, 'You Can Make It', with Gospel icon Kirk Franklin and the Sunday Service Choir joining him.

Killer Mike's album 'Michael' was named Album of the Year.

Victoria Monet won her first BET Award, the BETHer prize, for 'On My Mama',

Joined by her mother, she said: "This is really amazing. It's such an honour to receive this award, especially the “BET Her” award, because I’m so proud to be a black woman; this is the lady that I put it on. This my mama."

She also won Video of the Year.

'Water' hitmaker Tyla was crowned New Artist and Best International Artist.

Lauryn Hill closed the bash with a series of career gems.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the star-studded ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (30.06.24).

Head to www.bet.com to check out the full winners list.