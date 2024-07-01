'Inside Out 2' has become the first movie since 'Barbie' to reach $1 billion at the global box office.

The animated Pixar film has exceeded the 2015 original film - which made $858.8 million - by crossing the $1 billion mark.

It took $469.3 million in North America and $545.5 million internationally, meaning it has earned a whopping $1.015 billion.

It has also become the fastest animated movie to hit $1 billion since Disney's 2019 blockbuster 'Frozen 2'.

Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, told Variety: "The film’s stunning global success once again illustrates that audiences the world over will respond to compelling, entertaining movies, and that they want to enjoy them on the big screen."

The flick made $150 million in its opening weekend and 'Frozen 2' earned $135 million.

The film is set two years after Riley's (Kensington Tallman) move to San Francisco and follows the teen as she embarks on her high school journey.

The plot begins: "The personified emotions — Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust — have since overseen a newly-formed element of Riley's mind called her "Sense of Self", which houses memories and feelings that form Riley's beliefs. Joy (Amy Poehler), intending to fill the Sense of Self with only positive memories, has invented a mechanism that launches any negative memories to the back of Riley's mind. Riley and her best friends Bree (Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green) and Grace (Grace Lu) are invited to a weekend ice hockey camp where Riley hopes to qualify for her school's team, the Firehawks. On the night before the camp, a "Puberty Alarm" sounds off, and a group of mind workers haphazardly upgrade the emotion console, leaving Headquarters a mess."

All hell breaks loose and there are new emotions played by Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ennui), and Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment).

It comes almost a year after the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-headed blockbuster, based on the iconic Mattel dolls Barbie and Ken, dominated the box office, triumphing over ‘Oppenheimer’ in the ‘Barbenheimer’ battle.