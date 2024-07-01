Kerry Katona is planning to go under the knife for an operation to fix her "saggy" chin.

The 43-year-old former Atomic Kitten star recently underwent reconstructive surgery on her nose to fix damage from years of drug abuse, and she's already looking to the future and planning another operation to tighten up the lower part of her face.

In her column for OK! magazine, she wrote: "I’ve been under the knife a few times myself for the odd nip and tuck, and I think the next thing on my list will be my chin.

"I’m at an age where the skin is beginning to sag and I’d like to get it done to make myself feel better – but not for anyone else. It doesn’t matter what other people think, as long as you’re happy, and being safe, that’s all that matters."

Kerry has previously undergone operations including a facelift, eyelid surgery and a boob job.

She made the revelation about her chin issues after confessing she had been in touch with her pal Katie Price before the former glamour girl had her 17th boob job - revealing she was happy for her pal.

Kerry wrote: "I spoke to Katie Price just before she had her latest boob job, and I think, 'Just go for it'.

"It’s her 17th - and I think she’s going a bit smaller this time – but that’s just Kate. The most important thing is that she is happy and is doing it for herself."

Katie previously confessed she went for the surgery because one of her breasts appeared bigger than the other.

The 46-year-old TV star recently headed to Brussels in Belgium to undergo the latest procedure on her chest and she insisted the operation was necessary to correct issues she was having so she decided to "go smaller".

Speaking in a episode of her 'The Katie Price Show' podcast, which was recorded shortly before she went under the knife, Katie explained: " 'I've got to get the train to Brussels, because on Wednesday, ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Price ... gets her boobs done. Smaller!

"Basically, the reason I'm doing it is 'cause one looks a bit bigger than the other one and it's dropped. So, they do need doing. And my cleavage bit sticks up a bit, it should be down. So, it's more, like, corrective. So, I thought, because I've gone big, they've done that, so I'm going to go smaller."