Idris Elba's wife wants them to wear matching outfits on the red carpet.

Sabrina Elba thinks it is the "cutest thing ever" to see couples co-ordinate at events but she admitted the 'Molly's Game' actor doesn't share her enthusiasm.

She told People magazine: "If we could match and wear matching colours, I'd actually love it.

"Idris not so much. I love the idea of couple dressing and when couples do it, I just think it's the cutest thing ever.

"Idris doesn't love it."

Her husband added: "When it's all matching, matching and you look like twins, I'm like, 'Oh man.' "

Sabrina - who married the 51-year-old actor in 2019 - loves her husband's "effortless" sense of style and believes he looks good no matter what he's wearing.

She gushed: "Idris for sure is effortless, timeless and sexy to me. He doesn't even have to lift a finger.

"He just walks out the door, this confident sexy guy. He can be in a pair of flip-flops and sweats and I'm just like, 'Wow, you're going to make best-dressed lists.' And he always does. He's effortless."

Meanwhile, Idris loves 35-year-old Sabrina's "elegant" look.

He said: "I think Sabrina is fresh because she loves the newest and coolest. And she's elegant no matter what she puts on, whether it's sweatpants or a ball gown, she looks elegant."

The couple star together in a new Calvin Klein campaign for the new male and female Aromatic Essence scents from the Eternity portfolio and the pair were thrilled to work together.

The 'Luther' actor said: "There was a lot of expectation leading up to it.

"I think Sabrina and I were both like, 'Wait, wow.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, I really have to look really handsome in this thing, and you're just going to ace it, because you're just beautiful.' "

His wife added: "We did it in a way that just felt so natural, so easy and that showcases Black love in a way I think isn't seen enough — I love the idea of that."