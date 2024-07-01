Elon Musk has unveiled Grok 2.

Following his AI startup, xAI, launching the generative Grok AI 1.5 chatbot successfully a few months ago, the billionaire businessman confirmed the next Grok will arrive in August, and he's even confident that they can launch the third iteration before the end of the year.

However, he highlighted the effort it takes to "purge" large language model datasets to train the assistant.

He said: “Sadly quite true. It takes a lot of work to purge LLMs from the Internet training data. Grok 2, which comes out in August, will be a giant improvement in this regard."

Grok 2 is inspired by 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy' and JARVIS from 'Iron Man', and will answer questions with up-to-the-minute knowledge.

Musk recently vowed to ban iPhones at his companies after the tech giant announced it would bring rival OpenAI's ChatGPT to its smartphones.

At Apple's annual developer conference in California last month, Tim Cook unveiled Apple Intelligence, a series of features for text and image generation, an updated Siri voice assistant, and revealed it will integrate ChatGPT into iPhones.

The news did not go down well with Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk, who has a fractured relationship with OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015.

Reacting to the news on his platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation."

Musk added: "And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage."

In another rant against Apple, Musk raised concerns about Apple relying on OpenAI for "security and privacy", suggesting the firm would keep hold of data, "selling you down the river".

He penned: "It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security and privacy!

Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river."

Musk previously raised concerns that “out of control” artificial intelligence advances could “pose profound risks to society and humanity."

He has since predicted that superhuman AI will outsmart us all by next year.

Musk had previously suggested super intelligent robots would emerge in 2029, but since warned it could be as soon as 2025.

During a live-streamed interview on his X platform, he said: “My guess is that we’ll have AI that is smarter than any one human probably around the end of next year.

“Last year it was chip-constrained.

“People could not get enough Nvidia chips. This year it’s transitioning to a voltage transformer supply. In a year or two, it’s just electricity supply.”