Miley Cyrus hiked up to the Hollywood sign in high-heels to shoot her latest campaign for Gucci fragrances.

The 31-year-old pop star has been the face of the brand's Gucci Flora perfumes since 2021 and she stars in the latest advertising shots for new scent Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum - and Miley revealed she hiked up a steep hill above Los Angeles in painful shoes to pose in front of the city's famous sign.

Recalling a conversation about the shoot with her godmother Dolly Parton, Miley explained: "When I told my godmother, Dolly, that I hiked to the Hollywood sign in heels, she said, ‘Honey, I do everything in heels!'"

Miley added of the shoot: "To me, the Hollywood sign represents making dreams a reality. I love John Lennon’s quote ‘A dream we dream alone is just a dream, but a dream we dream together becomes reality.’ L.A. is all about making magic happen."

The campaign features stills set by the sign as well as a video which shows Miley running through walls of flowers and even swimming in a pair of towering stilettos.

A statement from Gucci added: "Set against the iconic Hollywood sign, Miley Cyrus appears in the new Gucci Flora campaign inspired by the empowering joy of connecting with one’s own creativity in a natural environment. Envisioned by Sabato De Sarno, the imagery introduces Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid, the House’s first ozonic floral gourmand scent."

The range focuses on floral scenes and Miley added to Vogue that flowers are a huge part of her life. She explained: "[I have peonies at home] because they are my mom’s favourite and remind me of her ...

"I have two tattoos of flowers. One is a rose, because its petals are beautiful, but the stem is strong and sometimes sharp. A rose protects itself; it’s vulnerable but powerful. Two things I wish to represent."