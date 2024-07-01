Killer Mike "prayed to God" after his Grammy Awards arrest - and was left "humbled" by what happened next.

The 49-year-old rap star was led away in handcuffs after winning three gongs at the pre-telecast prizegiving at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in February, and while he was sitting in his cell after being booked on a misdemeanour charge, he connected with his faith.

And Mike's fortunes quickly changed because shortly afterwards, he and wife Shana got the good news that their 21-year-old son Michael was to receive a transplant after years battling kidney disease.

He told E! News: "In the moment, I felt wrong—and I was. As I sat by myself for three hours, I just prayed and thanked God.

"And the next day, my son got a kidney and he was healed.

"I found that in that moment, like Daniel in the lion's den, it was meant for me to simply be humbled and honoured the Lord and I appreciate the opportunity to do so.”

Mike - who also has Malik, 29, Aniyah, 26, and Mikey, 17, with Shana - was told last week that he wouldn't be charged over the altercation that led to his arrest after he "agreed to do some community service with a non-profit organisation of his choice."

Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the LA City Attorney's Office, confirmed: "Mr. Render has successfully completed the Office’s Hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed. We have no further comment at this time."

The 'Big Beast' hitmaker previously blamed his arrest on "overcrowding" backstage and "over-zealous" security guards.

During an appearance on 'The View' shortly afterwards, he explained: "I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little over-zealous."

However, he refused to feel bad about what happened, and added: "It’s water under the bridge for me."

The hip-hop star previously insisted he wasn't angry about the position he found himself in on music's biggest night, telling GQ magazine: "I could have succumbed to anger or evil and talked [badly]. But I’m just grateful. I talked about this album being a return to the religious and moral principles I was raised with.

"And I just got to say, man, you'll find yourself in a position where it's just you and God. And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say, I appreciate the blessings you've given me.

"I spent time talking. I'm invoking the spirit of my grandmother and my mother and just saying, Look, I've done it. And after a few hours, man, I got out and I went partied and had fun."