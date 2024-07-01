Camila Cabello is "completely single" at the moment because she barely has time to "shave her legs" let alone look for love.

The 27-year-old pop star previously dated relationship coach Matthew Hussey, singer Shawn Mendes and businessman Austin Kevitch and was recently linked to her collaborator Drake after they were spotted on vacation together, but Cabello is adamant she just doesn't have time for romance right now.

She told The Times newspaper: "[I am] completely single at the moment. I barely have time to f****** shave my legs.

"I’ve been working so hard I have not had time, but the pendulum is going to have to swing the other way at some point."

Camila was previously grilled about the Drake rumours during an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast and called their holiday a "homie, friends trip", adding: "I wouldn't say straight-up vacation; it was vacation plus some work ... I will say, you know what, I love that man. I love him ... He's so generous and so kind."

Two collaborations with Drake - 'Hot Uptown' and 'Uuugly' - made it onto her new album 'C,XOXO'.

She recently revealed the songs came about after she sent Drake a message asking him for some feedback on her new music.

She told Complex magazine: "Once I had a group of songs that I felt confident enough to share with an artist that I really respect and love, I DM’ed Drake and I asked him if he would want to listen and give me feedback, which is something that I haven't really done before this album."

Camila went on to add it feels good to have made a new friend in the "isolating" music industry. She explained: "It's been really fulfilling to just get to make new friendships in my industry ... Just from intentionally putting energy into having more friendships.

"I think it can be a really isolating industry, especially in pop where it can feel so competitive."