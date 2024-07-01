Alec Baldwin has thanked wife Hilaria for her support through the "good and bad" times.

The former '30 Rock' actor marked his 12th wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to the yoga instructor - with whom he has Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, Eduardo, three, Lucia, also three, and 19-month-old Ilaria - and hailed his spouse a "gift".

Also making reference to daughter Ireland Baldwin - his daughter from his marriage to Kim Basinger - her partner André Anjos aka RAC, and their 13-month-old daughter Holland, Alec shared some photos from his wedding on Instagram and wrote: “Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream. Good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland.) Four dogs. Four cats.

"In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn’t trade any of it. Happy Anniversary. You are my gift.”

In her own anniversary post, 40-year-old Hilaria also reflected on the "joyful ups and sad downs" that she and her 66-year-old husband have experiencded in their marriage.

She wrote: “Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec…not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards.

"We hang on tight…hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day.”

"How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec. I know I am not here on this page much, as of late, but I will be again….i want you, who is reading this, to know I am grateful to all of you who make this page a supportive community. I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure.

"I love you, Alec [heart emoji] (sic)"

The couple's anniversary posts come just days before Alec is due to face trial for involuntary manslaughter.

The 'Boss Baby' star is due in court on 9 July in relation to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the set of 'Rust' in October 2021 when a prop gun being held by the actor discharged.

Alec has insisted he didn't pull the trigger and didn't know why the gun contained live ammunition.

The film's armourer, Hannah Guiterrez-Reed, was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.