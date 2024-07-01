Pamela Anderson marked her 57th birthday by declaring she is determined to “make life beautiful no matter what it takes”.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress enjoyed the milestone on Monday (01.07.24), and also celebrated it by posting a series of snaps on her social media of herself gardening and baking.

A photo among her Instagram slideshow – which appeared to be in Pamela’s handwriting – said: “I’m going to make life beautiful no matter what it takes.

“Happier than ever. Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes. Love, P.”

Pamela’s birthday declaration comes after she last month went make-up free to show fans her $134 skincare regime.

She detailed her process in an Instagram clip to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her skincare brand Sonsie.

It showed her going through a three-step morning routine, which she captioned: “@sonsieskin turns 1 year old today! Our little family is getting bigger and bigger and I’m so grateful for all of you who have joined us… together, we are spreading a message of self-care and self-love around the world.

“We have so many exciting things in the works this year and I can’t wait to share!”

Pamela’s video was soundtracked by TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’, and showed her applying her brand’s hydrating Super Serum, which sells for $64.

It is formulated with niacinamide, inflammation-busting mountain pepper extract and the brand’s plant oil complex.

She then applies a Multi Moisture Mask ($48), said to be packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich prickly pear extract and glycerin to help stop moisture loss.

Pamela then put on her brand’s $22 Basic Balm, which contains sunflower seed wax and a citrus extract.

The actress turned beauty entrepreneur now regularly goes make-up free and recently told how she “never wanted to wear a dress” growing up.

She told Highsnobiety about how she always considered herself a “tomboy” despite her glamorous image at the height of her ‘Baywatch’ fame: “My face gets more interesting with age… I’m a tomboy!

“I was actually always a tomboy growing up.

“I never wanted to wear a dress. I was athletic. I made mud pies.”

Pamela, who has also discussed her tomboy nature in her memoir ‘Love, Pamela’ and in the Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, A Love Story’, added her choice to drop make-up is part of a “healing experience” in her life, which has seen her married five times.

Despite her turbulent love life, which saw Pamela left scarred by the leaking of a sex tape she made with her ex-partner Tommy Lee, 61, she went on: “Love is the most important thing in the world. So if you’re in love, you’re brave, and it’s an important thing to cherish.

“Being lonely is good. If you can be alone, then you can be with another person, probably.

“I know nothing when it comes to relationships.

“You fall in love with people there to expose a part of yourself that you need to get through. Relationships are mirrors.

“You can love somebody, but you can’t change them. And sometimes the most loving thing to do is get out of the way!”