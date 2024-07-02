Bob Iger has been honoured with Disney's 50-year Service Award.

The company's CEO - who has actually technically only been working for the House of Mouse since 1995 - has been presented with the prize, which features bronze statuettes of Snow White and the seven dwarfs from the 1937 animated classic.

The inscription on the trophy reads: "Recognizing 50 magical years with the Walt Disney Company.”

Iger's time with Disney officially started in 1995 when the studio acquired Capital Cities/ABC.

However, the award recognises his start date with ABC in 1974, when he began as a production assistant.

He wrote alongside a picture of his trophy: "I started my career at ABC 50 years ago today and the business has certainly changed a lot since then!

"But at the end of the day, success still hinges on one thing: great storytelling.

"I’m proud to work alongside so many talented colleagues who create exceptional stories and experiences for the world to enjoy… truly the ride of a lifetime!”

His first official Disney post came in 1996, when he was chairman of the now-Disney owned ABC Group.

Three years later, he was made president of Wlat Disney International, and the following year he started a five-year stint as the company's president and COO.

From 2005 to 2020, he served as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, and oversaw big moves like the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2006, 2009 and 2012 respectively.

In 2021, he was working as executive chairman and chairman of the board, but by the December of that year he had retired from the company.

Just 11 months later, he came out of retirement and once again took up the post of CEO.

Other Disney Service Award trophies carry different characters, with the 10-year prize including Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse, while Simba and Tinker Bell are featured on the 20 and 25-year awards respectively.

Jiminy Cricket headlines the 30-year trophy, while Pinocchio appears on the 35-year gong.