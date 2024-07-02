Cruz Beckham was spotted slumming it at Glastonbury.

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was reportedly turned away from the celebrity campsite at the music festival for having the wrong wristband but, rather than kick up a fuss, he happily brought his belongings to one of the ordinary sites and pitched his tent next to the toilets.

According to The Sun's Bizarre column, Cruz stayed in a £60 tent and didn't let the experience stop him from enjoying the festivities.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that aspiring musician Cruz has left his music management firm Tap Management and signed with another company, C3, instead, after his parents disagreed with some of the firm's plans for him.

A source told The Mail On Sunday newspaper: "Cruz is really nice and has what it takes to make it. But it was hard for the Beckhams and Tap to agree on a way of working. When he decided to keep the name Beckham, Tap supported him – but it wasn't their first choice.

"His management had this plan for him to surprise people by performing in pubs.

"They hoped someone would spot him and share a video on social media and from there he would go viral. Victoria didn't warm to that plan, so the idea was shelved."

A Tap source said: "We parted company on friendly terms. We are focused on making music artists as successful as they can be. It wasn't possible in the circumstances."