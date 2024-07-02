SZA has praised people for having the "bravery" to be "alive in public".

The 34-year-old singer - who headlined Glastonbury Festival on Sunday (30.06.24) with a show hampered by sound issues and a noticeably smaller crowd at the Pyramid Stage - has taken to social media with a cryptic post after her performance.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The bravery required to be alive in public is remarkable. S/o everybody doing that s***."

The hip hop star admitted she was "legit shaking" but she was glad she "made it" through her Worthy Farm performance in such an iconic spot.

On Instagram, she added: "Tonight I faced my fears . Tonight my entire team made the impossible possible !!

"THANK YOU @dan_norman_ for working tirelessly w me on this stage ! Thank you @fulloutcortland and the incredible dancers !"

She also heaped praise on her "fire a** band", as well as "every single person that helped make this happen.

She continued: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for dreaming w me. Glastonbury 2024 down (sic)"

During the show, she admitted to fans that she was "so nervous" before taking to the stage.

She told the crowd: "Glastonbury, I was so nervous to be here with you today.

"I'm so grateful, you have my deepest love and my deepest respect. I love you always, god bless you. Get home safely, my name is SZA, good night."

SZA has been open about her mental health struggles, and earlier this year she revealed she has three different therapists.

Since becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet with her album 'SOS', the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker has found it difficult to adjust to being in the spotlight and admits she has lashed out in "frustration" due to the immense pressure she is under, which is so debilitating it makes her not want to leave the house.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "So I've been really trying to get my spiritual hygiene together because I realised as of recent that a lot of this s*** is not normal. And I didn't know how to process that experience.

"And I was having a lot of lashing out and a lot of frustration. And there's a lot of opinions, a lot of entitlement to your space, a lot of entitlement to your time, a lot of expectation."