Travis Kelce turned down a Netflix docuseries.

Despite previously starring in the reality TV dating show 'Catching Kelce', Kansas City Chiefs tight end rejected an offer to appear in the streamer's follow-up to its successful series 'Quarterback'.

Speaking during an interview on 'Bussin' with the Boys, Travis, 34, explained: "After [Patrick Mahomes] did ['Quarterback'], I did get asked about it.

"I just — I don't know. I'd rather just play ball, man.

"I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I'm way over the reality s*** dude. I'm out on that s***."

After Travis turned down the series, it was announced that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel will star.

Travis and his retired NFL star brother Jason Kelce host the successful podcast 'New Heights'.

Meanwhile, Travis - who is dating superstar Taylor Swift - previously spoke about the seven-episode reality series 'Catching Kelce', which he filmed when he was just 25.

He told WSJ: "I don’t really look back on the 'Catching Kelce' era."

And, instead he is focused on his relationship with Taylor.

He told 'Bussin' with the Boys': "You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like... I’m proud of that.

"I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, 'how can I keep this under wraps?' You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.

"It’s a different demographic than the NFL, so it’s been cool to dabble in that and see her following and everything. It’s been fun because a lot more kids are into the game and the Chiefs fans have turned into a lot of her fans. And her fans have turned into Chiefs fans, so I’ve had fun with every aspect of it."