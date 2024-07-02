Diane von Furstenberg's advises being 'true to yourself'

Published
2024/07/02

Diane von Furstenberg says "liking yourself" is the most important thing.

The 77-year-old fashion designer insisted that nothing is as important as self-love and said it is the only way that people can be "free".

Speaking on the Business of Fashion podcast, she said: "The most important thing is to work hard at being true to yourself and liking yourself. If you are true to yourself, you are free."

And, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who has directed the new documentary 'Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge', said: "Women are defined by society and placed in boxes and labels, and sometimes are forced to make decisions that they don’t want to. Diane’s story coming at a time like this is so important because it is an anthem of freedom."

She added: "This is a story about a woman who faced adversity and rose up each time. I feel like all my films are about women who are faced with extraordinary circumstances. And Diane fits right at the heart of it."

Diane also explained that the documentary is a powerful tribute to her mother's resilience.

She said: "“It’s about this woman who refused to die, who refused to be a victim, who told me never to be afraid, who never told me to be careful, who wanted me to have a big life. When you have a strong mother, you know, and you’re being told that you are her torch of freedom. That torch could be heavy. But that’s what was given to me. And I honoured her.”

dianevonfurstenberg sharmeenobaidchinoy

