Kylie Kelce has been using the same brand of mascara since high school.

The 32-year-old star - who is married to former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce - revealed she won't wear any brand except Covergirl's Lash Blast Volume mascara.

She told The Strategist: "I’ve been using this since high school when I started wearing makeup. I’m not a makeup-every-day person, but I have to have mascara. I will not wear any other brand. If I forget to pack it, I can just run into any local pharmacy, and it’s usually there. The orange tube is my tried and true because it gives me volume. One time in a pinch I had to get the green one, which was just fine. I’m not being mean about that one, but the orange is top-tier."

And, the busy mom-of-three revealed she relies on Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo to keep her hair looking good.

She said: "I used to not be faithful to any one dry shampoo. Then I tried Living Proof. It goes on so lightly and doesn’t turn your hair that chalky white that a lot of other ones do. I was looking for all these tips and tricks on applying it, like spraying it in before bed so it’ll sort of sink in better. There was a whole laundry list of things I found, but I don’t need to do any of that with this. I just get up, spray it on my hair, and go. For someone like me who sometimes has approximately 45 seconds to get ready with kids standing by, this is the kind of support I need."