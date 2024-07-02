Selma Blair has joked her son Arthur could join her at next year's Balenciaga show for Paris Fashion Week.

The 52-year-old star - whose son Arthur celebrates his 14th birthday this month - sat front row at the couture show alongside mother-daughter couples including Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber, Maya Rudolph and Pearl Minnie Anderson, and Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman, and she is considering bringing her boy along in 2025.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, she quipped: "Maybe next year, Arthur! We are both such lovers of Balenciaga."

For the show, she donned a dress that matched her eyes, but she admitted no one seemed to notice.

She joked: "But alas, nobody was looking at my eyes. The show was the thing."

Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, she attended the Ami show, and asked her hairstylist Paul Jones to help her achieve "long wavy hair, editorial hair".

When it came to her outfit, she wore a tailored coat, which she described as "perfection".

She said: "The fit of this coat as a dress was perfection. The gloves, the hair, the petite bag, all very polished. Parisienne conviction of style. Well earned.

“I love a glove but I took them off at a party and they remained long after I did, to my horror. Sorry Ami Paris. I hope someone is loving them. And returns them to Ami.”

Selma also turned up at the Schiaparelli couture show, making waves with a tie made out of braided hair, which matched her own braid worn at the back.

She added: "I love everything about this suit. I love everything about Schiaparelli. Always have, always will."