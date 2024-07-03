Scooter Braun is dating actress Rachelle Goulding.

The 43-year-old retiring music manager and the 38-year-old 'Firefly Lane' star - who previously dated 'Gossip Girl' star Chace Crawford, also 38 - have been hanging out at Napa Valley and the Stagecoach music festival in recent months and are said to be getting "very serious".

An insider told the New York Post's Page Six column: “They have been exclusively dating for about three months now.

“It’s very serious and he’s excited about it."

The entrepreneur - who worked with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato during his career - recently took to social media to announce that he's retiring from music management after 23 years.

He wrote on Instagram: "I have been blessed to have had a 'Forrest Gump'-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen. I'm constantly pinching myself and asking 'how did I get here?' And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end (sic)"

Scooter - who has sons Levi and Jagger, and daughter Hart with his ex-wife Yael Cohen - is now determined to focus more on his family life.

The businessman - who will remain the CEO of entertainment firm HYBE America - wrote: "It's a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer the question 'who would I be without them?' I was really just 19 years old when I started. So for my entire adult life I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And for 20 years I loved it. It's all I had known.

"But as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn't willing to lose. (sic)"

Scooter contemplated stepping away from management for some time.

He shared: "You see, life doesn't hand you YOUR plan, it hands you GOD's plan. And God has been pushing my in this direction for some time. (sic)"

Many of his A-list clients parted ways from him in the build-up to his retirement news and he has recently been the subject of the docuseries 'Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' about his feud with Taylor Swift.

He fell out with the 34-year-old pop superstar after he bought the rights to her masters and allegedly slapped her with restrictions on performing her hits live before he sold the rights to the private equity company Shamrock Holdings.