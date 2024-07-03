Capcom has bought Minimum Studios for just $27,000.

The Taiwanese company had worked with the games producer on a number of titles - most recently contributing to the face and body animations for ‘Dragon’s Dogma II’ - and now Capcom has announced it has acquired Minimum through a share purchase which equates to $27,000.

In a statement, the ‘Street Fighter’ publisher said: “Based in Taiwan, Minimum Studios’ strength lies in animation production for consumer home video game development, and the studio has carried out work on major Capcom titles in the past.

“Capcom decided to make the studio its subsidiary company to sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities, aiming to achieve its long-term management goal of 100 million units in annual sales.”

Meanwhile, ‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’ director Koshi Nakanishi revealed Capcom has started development on a new title in the horror franchise, with him at the helm.

Speaking at the Capcom Next Summer 2024 stream, he said: “We're making a new ‘Resident Evil’.

“It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [‘Resident Evil 7’], but I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial.

“I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can.”