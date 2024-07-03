Kevin Bacon ticked off a "bucket list" item by working with Eddie Murphy on 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'.

The 65-year-old actor plays antagonist Captain Cade Grant in the return of the action franchise and took immense pleasure from working with "one of the greatest movie stars ever" for the first time – even though both soared to fame back in the 1980s.

Kevin told People magazine: "Our paths never crossed in the 80s. We never worked together. I don't remember even having met him — I'm sure we probably did, but I don't remember."

The 'Footloose' actor was impressed with Eddie's natural comedy skills and admits that he couldn't help but laugh sometimes on set.

He said: "Eddie is somebody who is a very relaxed and loose and present actor. He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising.

"But when he improvises, there’s improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh. I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he’s still hilarious. To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me."

Bacon noted how Murphy was very observant of his co-stars and would use what he had spotted to improve a scene.

He continued: "He really watches the person that he is working with.

"I’d noticed that he will pick up on some little thing that the other person is doing or saying or whatever, and kind of put it back to them.

"It was great. I loved working with him."