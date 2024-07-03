EA has announced it will be “sunsetting” three last-gen ‘Battlefield’ games.

The publisher revealed three fan-favourite “legacy” entries into the first-person-shooter series - ‘Battlefield 3’, ‘Battlefield 4’ and ‘Battlefield: Hardline’ - will be “removed” from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 digital stores at the end of July, with online services on these titles also to be permanently shut down in November.

Taking to X, the Battlefield Comms account wrote: “Hello there (sic). On Wednesday, July 31st the following #Battlefield titles will be removed from digital storefronts and you will no longer be able to purchase them and all extra related content such as DLC.

“‘Battlefield 3’ (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3), ‘Battlefield 4’ (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3) [and] ‘Battlefield: Hardline’ (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3) (sic).

“Online services for these titles on these platforms will end on November 7th, 2024. While the online components of these titles close for these platforms, if you own the game, you will still be able to play the single-player component.

“Please note: ‘Battlefield 3’ will still be available for play on PC. ‘Battlefield 4’, and ‘Battlefield: Hardline’ will still be available for play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The announcement today does not affect these titles and platforms.”

All three titles - which released in 2011, 2013 and 2015 respectively - were received warmly by the player base at the time, and were able to effortlessly compete with the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise in the shooter genre.