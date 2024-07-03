Perrie Edwards was "tired" by the end of Little Mix.

After 10 years together, Little Mix - comprised of Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - announced they were going on hiatus in 2022 and Perrie admitted the years of performing and the drama when Jesy Nelson quit in 2020, left her ready for a break.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the 'Dish from Waitrose' podcast, Perrie explained: "Oh gosh. I think it was like a gradual thing. I don't think it was like an overnight, I'm gonna go solo now, cause I never knew what I would do in my future. I just knew that Little Mix had me tired. Yes, I think it kind of- well we lost a member. And then we were like, well, what do we do now, like, do we keep going? Do we not? And then we continued, we did another tour. And then it was kind of like the farewell.

"And the thing is, like, we love each other and we're so supportive of each other and we just want to see each other win. So it wasn't like, do you know what? You're driving me nuts. I need a break. It was almost like we've done this for so long now, we were babies, like I was seventeen when I was put in the band."

Perrie said she doesn't even remember her life before Little Mix and she wanted the break and time to spend with her son, two-year-old Axel, and fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She said: "It's like, that's all we ever knew in my life was Little Mix. That's basically all I remember, like, I don't really remember much of my life before them. And I think we just gradually came to like the decision that we were like, yeah, let's try something new. Let's do acting, let's do singing, let's do all these different things like fashion, whatever, that we wouldn't have ever had time to do if we were still in the band. So I think it just, naturally happened, and then I was just so focused on being a mum as well. Just enjoy him and just do what I loved, and then I started slowly, but surely writing music, recording, and then it kind of just happened."

