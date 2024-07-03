King Charles bestowed special honours on Queen Camilla and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh at a ceremony in Scotland.

The monarch inducted his wife and his brother to the Order of the Thistle - Scotland's greatest order of chivalry - making them Royal Knights of the Order during a service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday (03.07.24) which was attended by William, Prince of Wales and Prince Edward's wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The appointments were made as gifts from the King, who is the sovereign of the Order, and he was present at the service in Scotland alongside his family members.

Among the royals unable to attend the service were Princess Anne, who is recovering at home following a stint in hospital after an accident involving a horse, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Inductees to the order are chosen for making contributions to Scottish life. Camilla is patron of a number of charities based in Scotland, while Edward was chosen to mark his 60th birthday earlier this year and to honour his commitment to the Duke of Edinburgh award and the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland.

Others who were inducted into the order during Wednesday's service included forensic anthropologist Baroness Sue Black, human rights activist Sir Geoff Palmer and women’s rights campaigner Baroness Helena Kennedy - who were all handpicked by the King.

During the monarch's annual trip to Scotland, the King and Queen will also attend an event commemorating the 900th anniversary of the Edinburgh Castle. It's believed the itinerary has been shortened to avoid overshadowing the UK general election, which takes place on Thursday (04.07.24).