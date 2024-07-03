Travis Kelce kept telling himself not to “drop the baby” when he carried his girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage during one of her ‘Eras Tour’ shows.

The NFL player, 34, made a surprise appearance in front of her fans at Wembley Stadium, London, dressed in a tuxedo as part of a sketch in between songs that saw Taylor, 34, pretend to swoon before he lifted her to a couch.

He has now said on his ‘New Heights’ podcast about his nerves during the show: “The one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch’.

“The golden rule was do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safely.”

Travis – who presents the podcast with his 36-year-old brother Jason – added he ended up doing the stage cameo after telling Taylor he wanted to roll out in front of the crowd on a motorcycle.

He added: “I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?’”

Travis added despite Taylor laughing at the idea at first, she then asked: “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

He went on: “I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the show enough – might as well put me to work here.

“And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Travis also said on the podcast Taylor’s fans could soon get a glimpse of him on stage again.

He said: “Shout out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows? Might not be the last time.

“You guys will have to keep showing up to the ‘Eras Tour’ to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot.”